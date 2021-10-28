BOAZ — Janet Leigh Harrison, 65, of Boaz, passed away at 6:13 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. She was born in Paducah, on Feb. 29, 1956. Janet was the former owner and operator of the Latest Look Hair and Tanning Salon.
She was a faithful member of Gospel Mission Worship Center where she was co-director of Vacation Bible School and Celebrate Jesus. Janet was a very talented artist and enjoyed drawing. She liked interior designing, doing crafts, making floral arrangements and shopping.
Janet got great enjoyment out of helping anyone in need of anything
that she could help them with. She enjoyed spending time with her lifelong friends, spending
time with her loving family and especially her grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her husband of 47 years, William “Bill” K. Harrison; two daughters, Jessica Harrison and Chelsea Be-Call Gardner and husband, Daniel, all of Paducah; grandchildren, Job Harrison, Jude Harrison, Liam Gardner, Mila Gardner and Lincoln Gardner; father, Earl R. Hays of Boaz.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Reynolds Hays.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Gospel Mission Worship Center with Rev. James Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Gospel Mission Worship Center, 6905 Benton Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
