Janet Kay Harris, 98, of Paducah, passed away at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
She worked for Presley Plumbing for several years as a bookkeeper and was a former member of Lone Oak Baptist Church and a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church in Murray. Kay loved gardening, fishing, sewing and quilting.
Kay Harris is survived by her daughters, Linda Moore (Ray) of Murray and Vonda Midyett (Gary) of Paducah; and a son, Frank Harris (Kay) of Paducah. She leaves behind a sister, Theda Walls of Lebanon, Tennessee, and a brother, Ralph Strong of St. Louis, Missouri; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Newton Harris; and her parents, John Robert Strong and Naomi Tucker Strong.
With the current COVID-19 health concerns and for the safety of friends, the graveside service will be private at Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Graves County with Rev. Bobby Strong officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Equip Church, Driveway Fund, 2661 James Sanders Blvd., Paducah, KY 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak is in charge of arrangements.
