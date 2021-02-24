Janet “Gigi” Jones Wagner, 75, of Paducah, met her Lord Savior on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at home. She spent her last days surrounded by family and friends.
Janet was born in Paducah on Oct. 27, 1945, to the late Talmadge Jones Jr. and Novella Albert Jones. Janet was a retired hairdresser and owner of the once iconic Janet’s Hair Styling and member of Rest Church. Janet had a love of music, cooking, shopping and all things leopard print.
She is survived by her sons, Greg Raney and wife, Rachael of Carrollton, Georgia; Douglas Raney and wife, Carolyn of Paducah; sister, Angela Jones Watkins and husband, Mark of Paducah; her sweetheart, Eddie Walls of Paducah; five grandchildren, Madison Raney, Payton Raney Beasley and husband Austin, Dalton Raney, Nichelle Ezell, Brett Ezell and wife Sarah; two great-grandsons, Carter Wayne Wellington and Hudson Alan Beasley, as well as many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, Larry Wagner, and her parents.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to GiGi’s dear friends, Tina Newton, Mickey Vibbert Brady and Monica Clark as well as Mercy Health Hospice for all their support and love.
A celebration of life will be announced once spring weather arrives.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions in her name to: Rest Church, 1200 Jefferson St, Paducah, KY 42001 via check or text the word Gigi followed by your dollar amount to 270-366-7947.
The Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
