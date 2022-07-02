Janet Byassee, 69, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital.
Janet worked for a number of years at Four Rivers. In her free time, she loved to crochet and write. She loved riding motorcycles and was a member of the Cycle Knights MC in Paducah. Janet enjoyed dancing, but her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved being a mom and a Nana. Janet was also a member of Heartland Church.
Janet is survived by her husband, Larry Byassee; three daughters, Angel (Phil Stout) Stratton, Alicia (Chris) Neill, and Sara Stratton; one stepdaughter, Mary Waldridge; one stepson, Berry Byassee; eight grandchildren, Darien Stout, Jaxon Stout, Preston Neill, Sawyer Neill, Ashton Stratton, Kieran Stephens, Patsy Waldridge, and Alex Gentry; her mother, Elizabeth Guiliano; aunt, Mary Lee Richardson; cousins Debbie Robinson and Delores Sevenski; her dog, Princess Leah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding Janet in death is her son, Shane Byassee; her father, Johnny Krowitz; foster parents, Nin and Jeep; maternal grandmother, Mary Woodruff; and mother-in-law, Frances Stowe.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.