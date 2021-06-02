FANCY FARM — Jane Toon, 91, a resident of Fancy Farm, passed away at 4:53 a.m. Sunday, May 31, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She touched lot of lives with her kind and giving ways. She always made you feel welcome in her home as though you were part of the family and was a great example to all who knew her. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Janet (Tommy) Lee and Debbie (Jerry) Chapman, both of Hickory, Karen (David) Toon, Fancy Farm; two sons, Richard Toon and William (Wendy) Toon, both of Fancy Farm; special nephew, Greg Wilson, Paducah; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Louis Toon, parents; Elmer and Lillie Frances Simon Wilson, three brothers; Joe Wilson, Jack Wilson, Louis Elmer Wilson, three sisters; Mary Lucy Hall, Marie Johnson and Grace Carter.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm with Darrell Venters officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Jerome Cemetery.
Friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
