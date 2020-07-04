BENTON — Jane (Hawks) Thompson, 83, of Benton, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a homemaker and was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church in Benton.
Surviving are a daughter, Jan Marie Mohler of Springville, Tennessee; a son, Jeff Thompson of Benton; a brother, Jerry Hawks of Fulton; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Johnny Dean Thompson. Her parents were Walter and Lillian (Harrison) Hawks.
Graveside services will be Monday, July 6, 2020, at Greenlea Cemetery in Fulton. Brother Joel Frizzell and Brother Robert McKinney will officiate. Interment will follow the service. The public is invited to attend.
No public visitation is scheduled.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.