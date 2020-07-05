BENTON — Mrs. Jane (Hawks) Thompson, 83 of Benton, Kentucky, passed away July 2, 2020, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Born Dec. 7, 1936, in Fulton, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Walter Hawks and the late Lillian (Harrison) Hawks. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Johnny Dean Thompson.
She was a homemaker and was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church in Benton.
Surviving are daughter, Jan Marie Mohler and husband Kenneth of Springville, Tennessee; son Jeff Thompson and wife Larissa of Benton; brother Jerry Hawks of Fulton; grandchildren Kassie Renard, Matt Green and Dustin Thompson; and great-grandchildren Hunter Renard, Eli Renard, Skyler Green, Ryan Green and Alyssa Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. July 6, 2020, at Greenlea Cemetery in Fulton. Joel Frizzell and Robert McKinney will officiate. Interment will follow the service. The public is invited to attend. No public visitation is scheduled.
Collier Funeral Home at 211 West Fifth St. in Benton is handling the arrangements.
The family asks that memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Jane to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
