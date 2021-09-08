LEDBETTER — Jane Teague, 67, of Ledbetter, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Teague was a member of Pinckneyville Baptist Church.
Jane is survived by her husband of 25 years, Steve Teague; a daughter, Sally Teague (Bobby Christoff) of Calvert City; a son, Clint Watson (Rachel) of Paducah; 12 grandchildren, Shelby and Brady Christoff, Noah, Lilly, Therese, Hadley, Max and Sebastian Watson, Logan Teague, Cameron Honey, Austin and Morgan Tubbs; a sister, Becky Asbridge of Paducah; a brother, Tim Asbridge (Melinda) of Georgetown; and very special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Riley; a grandchild, August Watson. Her parents were Thomas ‘Junior’ Asbridge and Lillian Kirk Asbridge.
There will be no services.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, American Cancer Society P.O. Box 2167 Lexington, KY 40588.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.