Jane Rose Walker, 86, of Paducah, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Jane was born on February 2, 1935, in Benton, to the late Douglas and Lula Mae Rose. She graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School, where she was a member of the band and ultimately crowned Miss Tilghman, her senior year. She also graduated with an associate degree from Lambuth College in Jackson, Tennessee, where she was Miss Lambuth College before beginning a brief career in banking. She married her husband, Dick, shortly after his retirement from active duty in the Air Force. She was a devout member of Faith Center where she was actively involved and comfort to many. Jane began each day with a morning devotional and prayer and spent most of her life counseling, mentoring and ministering to others. She loved Jesus.
Jane enjoyed sewing and lined quilting and for many years volunteered at the American Quilter’s Society Quilt Show. As the ever-supportive mother of three boys, she spent many (many) years at baseball and football fields, caring for post-game injuries and washing more uniforms than any normal human. She was the best “Boy Mom” one could imagine, with the perfect amount of discipline and praise for often headstrong children. She never uttered a profane word or disparaging comment. Jane was loved by all and her caring, gentle spirit will be missed by many.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff Walker (Tara) of Houston, Texas and David Walker (Laurie) of Dallas, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Lissa Walker of Nashville, Tennessee; one sister, Pat Robertson (Jim) of Goleta, California; seven grandchildren, Reed, Grant, Haley, Carrie, Chris, Sarah, Olivia; two great-granddaughters, Daphne and Sylvia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jesse R. “Dick” Walker; her son, Chuck Walker; her parents; one sister, Ann Dunn, and one brother, Charles Rose.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jane’s honor to Lifeline Recovery Center, 2806 Morgan Lane, Paducah, KY 42001 or to The Merryman House, P.O. Box 98, Paducah, KY 42002.
