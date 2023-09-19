Jane Richard Carrell left this earth to join her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.
Jane was born on Sept. 4, 1946, to the late David and Mary Jeanette Nelson. She graduated Paducah Tilghman high School and retired as a nurse from Western Baptist Hospital. She attended West End Baptist church. She loved camping and bingo but most of all she loved being a granny.
Jane is survived by one sister, Gerry L. Dixon; three sons, Greg (Susan) Ray, Brad (Lisa) Ray, and Kevin Carrell; nine grandchildren, Chelsea Ray, Brandon (Brittney) Ray, Zachary (Whitney) Ray, Taylor Ray, Ashley (Kory) Stiles, Kaitlyn (David) Scrivner, David (Kayla) Ray, Casey Carrell, and Thomas Carrell; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceding Jane in death are her parents, David and Mary Jeanette Nelson; her husband, George Carrell; one son Donald “Donnie” Ray Jr.; and one sister, Jenny Rose Denker.
A funeral service for Jane will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 at Lindsey Funeral Home with Brian Denker officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Paducah.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
