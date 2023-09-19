Jane Richard Carrell left this earth to join her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Jane was born on Sept. 4, 1946, to the late David and Mary Jeanette Nelson. She graduated Paducah Tilghman high School and retired as a nurse from Western Baptist Hospital. She attended West End Baptist church. She loved camping and bingo but most of all she loved being a granny.

To send flowers to the family of Jane Carrell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 20
Visitation
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
9:00AM-11:00AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 20
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
11:00AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In