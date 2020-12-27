CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mrs. Jane Hunt Price Spahr, 82, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Atrium Health Pineville in Charlotte, North Carolina. A virtual Celebration of Life will be held Monday, December 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST on the Facebook page of Wingate Baptist Church.
Jane was born August 3, 1938, in Henderson County, Kentucky, to the late Poley and Connie Marshall Price. She was a longtime member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky.
Jane loved music and enjoyed many decades of singing in choirs at Lone Oak First Baptist Church. While living in North Carolina, she was a member of the Wingate Baptist Church. She was a retired elementary teacher having taught at Lone Oak Elementary School for 27 years and truly enjoyed children.
Jane was a devoted fan of her alma mater, Murray State University, and loved cheering on the Racers with her husband, David. She had many more things in her life that she loved, but nothing compared to her love for God, her family and her friends.
Survivors include one son, Scott Spahr (Rebecca) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one daughter, Sara Stubbs (Jim), of Stallings, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Margaret Ann King, of Madisonville, Kentucky; brother-in-law, Bob Hill (Ginny), of Etlan, Georgia; grandchildren, Beth and Emily (Jordan); two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Elliana; and by a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, David Spahr; two sisters, Sara Price and Olive Price.
Memorials may be made to Wingate Baptist Church, PO Box 339, Wingate, NC 28714. Local arrangements were made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
