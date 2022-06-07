PRINCETON — Jane Jones Hall, 100, of Princeton, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Hospice Care Center in Paducah. Jane was born in Richmond to Tom and Zada Jones and graduated with a degree in education from Eastern Kentucky University, where she was Miss Eastern in 1942. She married William Petrie “Pete” Hall II in 1944 and taught first grade in Louisville while he completed his medical training. They then settled in Paducah, where they raised their two sons. After living in Nashville, Tennessee, for several years, they moved to Princeton in 2002.
Jane’s many and varied passions included literature, classical music, travel (especially England), art (especially Van Gogh), and world news (especially Fareed Zakaria). She was president of the McCracken Co. Medical Auxiliary and the Paducah Music Club. She sang in both the Louisville and Paducah Symphony Choruses. At First Presbyterian Church of Paducah, she directed the children’s choir and sang in the adult choir for 30 years. She volunteered to tutor dyslexic children. She was in the inaugural class of the Stephen Foster Music Camp in 1936 and participated in a 75-year anniversary concert, playing her clarinet at age 90. She was the oldest participant by a decade.
Most recently, she was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Book Lovers’ Club, and Central Presbyterian Church of Princeton.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son William Petrie “Petey” Hall III, and sister Joy Henderson. She is survived by son David Petrie Hall and his wife Jenny Franke (of Princeton) and their children Jeremy, Jaclyn, Alexandra, and Logan, as well as daughter-in-law Elaine Hall (of Chicago, Illinois) and her children Christopher, Elizabeth, and Sean. Jane has two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Harrison, of Nashville, a brother Glenmore Jones and sister Sondra Wilson, both of Richmond, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, consideration of a donation to the Oneida Baptist Institute would be appreciated. The OBI is a school in Eastern Kentucky that serves students with educational or behavioral challenges www.oneidaschool.org.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Central Presbyterian Church of Princeton.
