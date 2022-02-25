CALVERT CITY — Jane Elizabeth Taylor, 90, of Calvert City, known as Bama (pronounced Bamaw) to all of those that loved her, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
Born on Monday, April 6, 1931, in Mayfield, she was the daughter of the late Raleigh English and the late Vallie (Russell) English. Ms. Taylor was a graduate of Mayfield High School and Murray State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education. She also earned a Master of Arts in Education and obtained Rank I certification. She retired after 30 plus years of service with the Murray Independent School District where she taught at Robertson Elementary School and, because of her passion for teaching children, continued to substitute teach in various school districts into her early 80s. She was a children’s church teacher, an AWANA leader and a member of Pathway Baptist Church in Calvert City.
She is survived by her children, Beth Solomon and husband, Kenny of Calvert City, Brad Taylor and wife, Cindy of Evansville, IN; grandchildren, Amber Conyea and husband, Patrick of Hickory, Ashley Solomon of Beijing, China, Whitney Barbary and husband, Jeremy of Evansville, IN, and Michael Taylor and wife, Erin of Evansville, IN; great-grandchildren, Camille Hargrove of Evansville, IN, Jude Taylor of Evansville, IN, and Chloe Taylor of Evansville, IN.
The family would love for you to join them to celebrate the life of Jane Elizabeth Taylor between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Pathway Baptist Church, 229 West 5th Ave., Calvert City.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to Pathway Baptist Church AWANA program at the above address. “Amen Amen.”
Collier Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services, Benton, is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Taylor.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Jane Elizabeth Taylor and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.collierfunera
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.