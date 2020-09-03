METROPOLIS, Ill. — Jane Dowell, 60, of Metropolis, passed away at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Jane was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on September 24, 1959, to Paul and Dorothy Herndon. She was a 1977 graduate of Lowes High School, a member of Bellview Baptist Church, and was employed by Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital. She enjoyed the time spent at the beach and collecting seashells. Jane was known as “Memaw” to her two grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all her family.
Mrs. Dowell is survived by her husband, Ron E. Dowell; her Daughter, LeAndrea Hampton (Chris), of Paducah; her grandchildren, Knox and Livi Hampton; her father, Paul Edward Herndon.
Mrs. Dowell was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Dorothy Alexander Herndon; her brother, Louis Herndon.
A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Mike Nolen officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lourdes Foundation, 1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003-9976 or Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs From Home” program by 5:00 p.m. Thursday, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.