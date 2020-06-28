HICKORY — Jane Crooks, 86, of Hickory, died Friday June 26, 2020 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She retired as secretary at Clarks River Baptist Church and was a member of Symsonia Baptist Church.
Crooks is survived by her husband Carlos Crooks; one son, David (Sally) Crooks of Richmond, Virginia; two daughters, Debra (Wally Malis) Bell of Symsonia; and Dana (Brad) Daschiell of Franklin, Tennessee; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by one infant son, Danny Dell Crooks; one brother; three sisters; and her parents Virgil and Ira Green Mason.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday June 29, 2020 at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Frank Benton and Rev. Rick Miller will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Monday, June 29 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: KY Baptist Homes for Children, 90 Bennett Circle, London, KY 40741. Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
