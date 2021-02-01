Jane Bloomingburg, 91, of Benton, KY passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of the Oak Valley Church of Christ.
She is survived by her two sons, Gary Bloomingburg of Benton and Joe Dale Bloomingburg of Macomb, Michigan; one sister, Barbara Lloyd of Michigan; two brothers, Larry English of Michigan and Doug English of Mississippi; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Edward Cavitt and Lena (Edwards) Cavitt; her husband, Billie “Bill” Bloomingburg; her step father, Lowell English; and three brothers, Charles Cavitt, Paul Cavitt and Nelson Eddy English.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with David Hendrickson officiating and Doug Lyles and Chris Buford assisting. Burial will follow at Hartsfield Cemetery in Benton.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home’’ program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jane Bloomingburg, visit Filbeck-Cann’s online Tribute Store.
