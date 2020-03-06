Jane Barriger

Jane Carol Barriger, 79, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home in Paducah.
She attended Broadway Church of Christ and Full Gospel Mission. She was a traveling Notary who was a member of the National Notary Association and also a bookkeeper for multiple businesses. She was a co-owner of Southside Auto Parts and was also a secretary at Carlisle County Elementary and the Carlisle County Board of Education.
Ms. Barriger is survived by her daughter, Melanie Carol Carrico of Cunningham; her son, Ken Barriger of Cunningham; one sister, Rexene Fowler of Athens, Georgia; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Evalena Holmes Lucy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Marilyn McComb officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to The Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
You may leave a message for the family or light a candle at milnerandorr.com.
