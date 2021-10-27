METROPOLIS, Ill. — Jan Wright, 73, of Metropolis, gained her heavenly reward on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at AdventHealth in Sebring, Florida, surrounded by her loving family. Jan was born on Jan. 18, 1948, the daughter of Lilburn Emmett and Eva Esther (Cooper) Clark in McCracken County, Kentucky. On June 15, 1979, she married Dale Wright and they shared 42 years of marriage.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Dr. Joe Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Jan retired from Massac Unit #1 after 28 years, where she taught mostly 1st Grade. She is a member of First Baptist Church in Metropolis, Jayco Flight 9 Camping Club, Suite Owners Camping Club, and the Paducah Corvette Club. Jan was a loving wife, mother, nana, sister, and friend.
Jan is survived by her husband, Dale Wright; children, Michele Wright (Damon), Mendy Harris (Tony), Tate Wright (Rachel), and Meagan Musselman (Edward); grandchildren, Daniel Duncan, Chelsea Duncan, Molly Musselman, Laney Wright, Ryan Musselman, Devin Harris, Lucas Wright, and Annie Kate Musselman; sisters, Betty Bailey and Carol King; several nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Charlotte Dean Clark.
Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 — 8 p.m. Oct. 29, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
Memorials may be made in Jan’s name to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 307 Massac Creek Road, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Pallbearers will be Edward Musselman, Tony Harris, Damon Harris, Tim Weber, Jim King, and Larry Russell.
Music will be provided by Karen Wemhoener, pianist.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
