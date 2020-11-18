Jan Rose Dupree, 83, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Dupree was retired cafeteria employee with Paducah Public Schools and a member of Reidland Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Charla Hoover of Paducah, Sharon Cobb of Buffalo, Missouri, and Jennifer Flournoy of Paducah; a stepson, Dave Dupree of West Virginia; three grandsons; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Durward and Anna Hays; and her husbands, Gene Ray and Jesse Dupree.
Graveside services will be at noon Friday, November 20, 2020, at Clarks River Cemetery with the Rev. Rob Ison officiating. Burial will follow.
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
