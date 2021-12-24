Jamey Edward Ward, 51, of Paducah, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Jamey had a wonderful personality and great sense of humor. He kept a positive attitude no matter what the situation. He was loved very much by his friends and family.
He is survived by his three aunts and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Danny Edward Ward and Connie Sue Coley Ward; and his grandparents, James and Mary Coley and James and Shirley Ward.
He will be cremated per his wishes.
Online condolences may be left at www.lidnseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home if Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
