BELKNAP, Ill. — James Wynn, 31, of Belknap, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Canaan Cemetery in Massac County.
James worked in construction.
James is survived by his father, James I. Wynn; mother and stepfather, Veronica and Douglas Mixon; five children, Dalton Decker, Riley Wynn, Isobella Wynn, Jimmy Wynn and Colton Wynn; fiancé, Hope Hutchison; Dalton Decker; and Jimmy Wynn’s mother, Brittany Decker; two sisters, Heather Ehlers and Brittany Wynn; half-brother, Zach Odum; step siblings, Torri Harrington and Seth Harrington.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Becky Jaco; one uncle, Bill Wynn.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in James’ name to Shriner’s Hospital for Children-St. Louis Attn: Development Office 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
