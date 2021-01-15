LANCASSAS, Tenn. — James Earl Wyatt, 85 of Lascassas, formerly of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
He was retired owner of Southeastern Unipole and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Briensburg Church of Christ.
Surviving are his wife of 21 years, Carol Garner Wyatt; two sons, Jonathan Wyatt of Benton, Kentucky, and James David Wyatt of Columbia; a daughter, Dara Botts of Lascassas, Tennessee; two sisters, Mickey Wyatt Tyree and Doris Sue Harper, both of Benton, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
His parents were Solon Earl and Lilah Mae (Stringer) Wyatt.
A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 15, 2021, at Benton Cemetery in Benton with Gary Knuckles officiating.
No public visitation is scheduled.
Memorial contributions may be given to the West KY Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.
