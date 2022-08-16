MURRAY — James L. Wooton, 98, of Murray, formerly of Madisonville, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Murray- Calloway County Hospital.

Arrangements were incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory Services.

Service information

Aug 19
Visitation
Friday, August 19, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home and Crematory
1804 Highway 121 Bypass North
Murray, KY 42071
Aug 19
Funeral
Friday, August 19, 2022
12:00PM
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home and Crematory
1804 Highway 121 Bypass North
Murray, KY 42071
Aug 20
Graveside
Saturday, August 20, 2022
11:00AM
Odd Fellows Cemetery
805 W. Center Street
Madisonville, KY 42431
