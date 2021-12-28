ST JOHN — James Wilson, 62, of St. John, died at 10:32 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.

Arrangements were incomplete at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.

To send flowers to the family of James Wilson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 30
Visitation
Thursday, December 30, 2021
10:00AM-11:45AM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 30
Graveside Services
Thursday, December 30, 2021
12:00PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery
1901 South 10th Street
Mayfield, KY 42066
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Services begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In