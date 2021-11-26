James William Wright, 67, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at his home.
James was born on Jan. 31, 1954, in Rosiclare, Illinois, to the late Wilburn and Mildred Marie Wright. He earned a business degree from Murray State University where he met his wife of 42 years, Sheri Thornton. Together, they owned State Beauty Supply. James was a faithful servant of the Lord and a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church. He was an avid bass fisherman and a devoted fan of UK basketball, but his greatest love was for his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. Pops’ big personality led him to never meet a stranger and this trait is present in each of his six grandchildren.
James is survived by his wife, Sheri; his daughters, Bethany Wright Edwards (Aaron) and Kathryn Wright Thomas (Nathan), of Paducah; his grandchildren, AnnaClaire Marie, Emerson Kay, and Palmer Lou Edwards, and Hastings Marie, William Wright and Clayton Patrick Thomas; his aunt, Shirleene Flynn (Harold).
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wilburn Wright Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church with Jason Browning officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 — 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah and 9:30 — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 146 South Friendship Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may share a Hug From Home, leave a message for the family or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.