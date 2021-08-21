James William Owens, of Paducah, having passed away Dec. 29, 2020 at age 84, will be honored at a memorial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Noble Park in Paducah at Picnic Shelter 16 (near the baseball fields). An interment with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Fort Campbell Blvd, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
Jim was born in Hazard, on Saturday, April 18, 1936. He loved UK basketball, steak, politics and collecting political memorabilia and antiques, making people laugh, and fighting for the little guy. He loved to travel, especially to the lakes, or the beaches of South Carolina, Alabama and Florida.
He was class president for three of his four years at Western Kentucky University, where he excelled in debate. He received a Master of Business Administration and a juris doctor from the University of Kentucky. He served his country as a captain in the U.S. Army in West Germany 1963-65, then touristed every country in Europe except the Soviet Union. He later attained the rank of major in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps of the U.S. Army Reserve.
He worked for The Legislative Research Commission, the administrative and research arm of the Kentucky General Assembly in Frankfort before moving to Paducah to start a 50-year career as a lawyer, specializing in labor and personal injury law. First with Charlie Williams, then as part of Reed, Muir and Owens, then with future Kentucky Supreme Court Justice, J.W. “Bill” Graves, Charles Saladino, Craig Housman, David Sparks and Ed Miller. He later practiced with, among others Karen Alderdice, HB Quinn, Jill Clark, Royce Buck, Roger Lofton, Gary Lorenz, Cynthia Sanderson, Seth Hancock, Todd Megabow, Donald Green and Congressman Carroll Hubbard, who was a great aid to him in his final years. His many valued employees included Glenn Dowdy, Elaine Scott, Donna Beardon.
He held his clients in high esteem, including the many railroad, riverboat and plant workers he represented, individually and through the unions many of them belonged to (and which he represented). Union leaders he spoke fondly of included B.J. Bond, Jesse DuPree, Isaiah Gibson, J.R. Gray, David Herndon, Bob Ivey, Harold Kindred, Herald Lovan, O.K. Patton, Howard Pierce, Bill Sanders and Larry Sanderson.
Mr. Owens is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lynn Wallace Owens; his first wife, Lynne Clark Owens, both of Paducah; his sons, Jason Paul Owens (Kelley Jean Tilmon), of Wooster, Ohio, and John Patrick Owens, of Louisville; and his stepsons, Trey Griffin, of Paducah, and Tyler Griffin (Andrea), of Bradenton, Florida; and his grandchildren, Addison, Olivia, Gabe, Sutton, Sarah and Stone Griffin.
Mr. Owens was preceded in death by his parents, Jason N. Owens and Loretta Hale Owens, and his sister, Frances Mae Foreman. His other sister, Marcia Owens Lynch, of Traverse City, Michigan, passed away a few weeks after he did.
In his later years he loved interacting with his grandchildren, his dogs Gypsy and Pepper, and visits with his nieces Bryn and Pam Lynch and their children Alyson, Emily, Faith and Isaac.
An extrovert, a true “people person,” he struggled with the isolation COVID-19’s threat made necessary, despite the best efforts of staff at Morningside of Paducah and also at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield, where he spent his final four months of declining health.
He had been a member of Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church, as well as the Elks, Moose, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Reserve Officers Association and Travelers Protective Association.
Milner & Orr performed his cremation in January.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the River City Mission 1466 Bechtold Rd, Paducah, KY 42003; https://river
