James Willard Talbert, 84, of Paducah, passed away at 12:57 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Mr. Talbert was a typesetter for The Paducah Sun in Paducah for over 40 years. He was a member of Reidland Baptist Church and Oaklawn Baptist Church in Paducah for most of his life. He was also an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt.
He is survived by the mother of his two sons, Sarah R. Talbert of Paducah; two sons, James (Carolyn) Talbert and John (Debra) Talbert of Paducah; six grandchildren, Brent, Hayley, Alyssa and Braden Talbert, Branden Hines, and Noah Taylor; six great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Lucille Talbert; sister and brother in law, Imogene and Ted York; one nephew, Gary York Sr.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jim Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.