BARDWELL — James Wilbur Tackett, 95, of Bardwell, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on July 8, 1926, in Milburn and raised in Bardwell. Wilbur’s parents were Clyde and Elsie Tackett. After graduating from Bardwell High School in 1944, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Upon returning from the war, Wilbur joined his uncle in the retail industry and was later the Owner of Stockton-Tackett Dry Goods in Bardwell. Later in life, he worked as a Security Guard at Westvaco in Wickliffe.
For more than 70 years, he was a member and Deacon of Bardwell Baptist Church. Wilbur was also a member of the Bardwell VFW and Bardwell Lions Club. He loved to duck hunt and bird hunt but his greatest passion was fishing.
He is survived by his son, James Michael Tackett, of Lexington, and his wife Amy; his daughter, Melissa Tackett Hoeschen, of Lakeland, Tennessee, and her husband Randy; his granddaughter, Emily Rose Holtzclaw, of Crab Orchard; his brother, Bob Tackett, of Paducah; his nieces Colleen, Cindy and Carol and their spouses and children; and his sister-In-Law Jean Graves of Cordova, Tennessee, and her son Scott.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Betty Tackett; and his parents, Clyde and Elsie Tackett.
The funeral service for Wilbur will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Dr. Mike Sams and Bro. Jason Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in Elsey Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from noon — 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
The family request masks are worn by those who are visiting.
Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or you can give online to St. Jude at: http://fundraising.stjude.org/goto/James
WlburTackett.
Donations can also be made to Gideons International, Carlisle County-West Graves Camp, PO Box 608, Cunningham KY 42035.
