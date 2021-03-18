James F. Watkins, 74, of Paducah, died at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Watkins was a retiree of Dalton Meat Factory in Jackson, Tennessee.
He is survived by a son, Jai Franklin; a daughter, Taronica George of Paducah; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a brother, Eugene Watkins; three sisters, Eleanor Leggs, Gloria Jean Conner and Deborah McKenzie, all of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews.
His parents were Willie Watkins and Etta Mae Weatherspoon Watkins.
Graveside services will be at noon Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah with the Rev. William Benson officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
