James Walter Kinsey Jr. (aka Big Dee, Big Jim, and Money), of West Paducah, entered Heaven’s gate on Jan. 22, 2022, at age 87 at Baptist Health Paducah.
James was born in Little Rock, Arkansas. The 1953 Lone Oak High School graduate played basketball and baseball, was an FFA officer, was on the Oak “K” staff, and was in the Conservation Club. After graduation, James served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He was also a Golden Glove Boxer in the U.S. Army.
On June 4, 1960, James married the love of his life, Barbara. He cared for his wife for more than years, always putting her needs above his own. James worked for Illinois Central Railroad, A&H Trucking, and Advanced Trucking, where he retired. But James never really retired. He was known as a “hard-working man.” He owned and operated a pallet business for more than 30 years, dealt in barrels and reels, owned rental properties, and created and sold yard decorations.
Somehow, James still found time for hobbies such as participating in a bowling league and playing in a men’s church softball league. However, James’s best-known hobby was his spectacular Christmas light display near Barkley Regional Airport. James and his brothers would take turns playing Santa and passing out large peppermint candy canes to those who would stop to look at the display.
James served as a deacon and as a Sunday school teacher at Paducah First Church of the Nazarene, a member of the local Teamsters, a coach for little league baseball and softball, and was a part of Heath High School Band Boosters. Above all, he loved God and his family more than anything.
James is survived by his wife Barbara Jean (Peck) Kinsey; son, James Kinsey Jr. (Shawn Bagley), of Panguitch, Utah; daughter, Melissa Fiske (Teddy), of Calvert City; granddaughters, Allie Gold (Sam) and Elizabeth Fiske; grandson, John Henry Fiske; and sister, Sandra Kinsey.
James is preceded in death by his parents, James Walter Kinsey Sr. and Pauline (Posey) Kinsey; brother, Carroll Kinsey; and brother, Gordon Kinsey.
A memorial will be held at a later time due to the recent increased cases of COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude at stjude.org or by mail at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
