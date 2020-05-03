KEVIL — James Walter Vaughn, 68, passed away at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital on Friday, May 1, 2020.
He was a member of Columbus Baptist Church where he was baptized at an early age.
Walter was a member of the Local Teamsters Union #236. He loved riding motorcycles, working in his yard and loved to go for rides in the country.
Walter is survived by his wife of 35 years, Penny Vaughn of Kevil; his mother, Maxine Vaughn Warford of Kevil; one daughter, Talisha Jones and her husband, Shane, of Kevil; a stepson, Tyron Travis of Arkansas; two sisters, Vickie Bowles and her husband, Tommy, of Kevil; Theresa Romaine and her husband, Kevin, of Kevil; three grandchildren, Cash Jones of Kevil; Kody Travis of Metropolis, Illinois; and Kaira Alvery of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Vaughn.
In compliance with health and safety directives, the funeral arrangements for James Walter Vaughn will be private. Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Interment will take place at Woodville Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.