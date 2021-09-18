James W. “JW” Cunningham, 89, of Longwood, Florida, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Village on the Green Assisted Living in Longwood.
JW was born in Symsonia, in 1932. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After returning to Paducah from the War he worked at Kirchhoff’s Bakery before joining the Paducah Police Department in 1960. He retired as chief of police of Paducah in 1985. He subsequently worked for the TVA & later the U.S. Park Service at Land Between the Lakes.
JW’s two great loves were his family and the outdoors.
Mr. Cunningham is survived by his two sons, James L. Cunningham (Trina) of Fulton, Missouri, and Roger D. Cunningham (Randi) of Longwood, Florida, six grandchildren (Jimmy, Emily, Tyler, Thomas, Jordan and Adam) and one great-granddaughter (Madeline Williams).
Mr. Cunningham was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Pat Cunningham, in 2013.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org).
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
