BROOKPORT Ill. — Larry James “Underdog” Underburger, 65, of Brookport, died at 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Anchor of Hope Pentecostal Church in Metropolis with Rev. Cletus McLane officiating.
Larry was a member of Anchor of Hope Pentecostal Church and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.
Larry is survived by his wife, Tama Underburger; children, Robert Pettry, Debbie Pettry, Angela Burdick, Lori Underburger, Christopher Reynolds, and Cecil Reynolds; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters; several nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by a granddaughter. His parents were Clarence and Mary (Wilson) Underburger.
Memorials may be made in Larry’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
