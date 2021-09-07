James W. Thweatt, 90, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his residence.
James was born in McCracken County on April 10, 1931, to the late Rex and Elsie Vaughn Thweatt. He was a member of Clements St. Church of Christ until they closed their doors and then he began attending Briensburg Church of Christ. James attended Indianapolis Electronics School and became an engineer for WPSD where he worked for 35 years until he retired. He worked for the railroad as a brakeman and flagman before entering the Army. James was a motorcycle enthusiast that enjoyed riding his Goldwing with the Goldwing Road Riders and also playing the guitar.
James is survived by one daughter, Vivian Kay Thweatt Inglese (Michael) of Panama City, Florida; two sons, Christopher Michael Thweatt (Grace) of Paducah, James Daniel Thweatt (Romona S.) of Marble Hill, Missouri; five grandchildren, Austin Thweatt, Janice Higgs (Jimmy), Rodney Champy, Delanie Brunson, Anna Brunson; two great-grandchildren, Matthew Champy, Audrey Langston; four great-great-grandchildren, Alexander Villanueva, Brian Villanueva, Adriana Villanueva, Natalie Villanueva.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Chambers Thweatt; one son, Michael Wayne Thweatt; one grandson, Jason Robert Thweatt; four sisters, Loretta, Meta, Madeline, Annalou; two brothers, Charles, Teddy Gene, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept.10, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow the service at Sharpe Church Of Christ Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com
