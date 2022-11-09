James Henry Thomas, Sr., 96, of Clinton, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a WWII US Army veteran and a member of Moore’s Chapel AME church. He retired as a maintenance supervisor at the former Union Carbide plant.
He is survived by his children, Gary Thomas, Sr. of St. Louis, Missouri, James Thomas, Jr. of Fulton, Maryan Wayne of Clinton, Joe Thomas of Paducah, and Yvette Thomas of Clinton; brother, Virgil Thomas of Louisville; and a sister, Betty Ann Crisp of Clinton, 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 25 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brainard and Adella Allison Thomas; daughter, Diana Thomas; two sisters and two brothers.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton First United Methodist Church with Dr. Regena Thomas officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to the service hour on Saturday. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the Mounds City National Cemetery in Mounds City, Illinois.
Memorial donations may be made to Hickman Co. Museum, PO Box 284, Clinton, KY 42031.
To plant a tree in memory of James Thomas, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
