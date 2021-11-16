LA CENTER — James T. Stewart, 91, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Clarmont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
James was born to his parents, James Owen and Lucille Long Stewart, on Aug. 21, 1930, in Kevil. James grew up in Ballard County. Later he married the love of his life, Betty Simmons Stewart and was married for 61 years. They made their home for many years in Jackson, Tennessee. James was of the Baptist Faith. He was an Air Force Korean War Veteran. James retired after 40 years of service with the airlines industry employed as an agent and manager. He loved to travel and he and his wife traveled world wide.
He is survived by one daughter, Regina Wagner and her husband Rusty, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Juanita Tharp, of Barlow, and Maryetta Tilford, of Blandville; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Stewart; a brother; Charlie Stewart, one sister, Edith Louise Risk and his parents.
Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
