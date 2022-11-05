James T. Chatellier lll, 68, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Joplin, Missouri. Jim was a retired member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 184 of Paducah. Jim was a 1973 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School where he was a member of the 1971-1973 football team and received all conference and all state honors. Jim attended Ouachita Baptist College on a football scholarship and later transferred to Murray State. Jim and his wife Debbie resided in Reidland before recently moving back to Joplin, Missouri. Jim was a big Alabama fan and followed them closely. Every Saturday he flew the college flag proudly. Jim was a Christian and lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Paducah.
Jim is survived by his wife Debbie Chatellier; daughter, Lauren Gee and her husband, Michael Gee of Scottsdale Arizona; brother, Kevin Chatellier and sister, Kim Young both of Paducah. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Betty Chatellier; and his two daughters, Brittany and Danielle Chatellier.
