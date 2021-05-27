HAZEL — James Dolphus Stubblefield, 82, of Hazel, died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

Arrangements were incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.

Service information

May 28
Visitation
Friday, May 28, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home
1804 Highway 121 Bypass North
Murray, KY 42071
May 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, May 29, 2021
11:00AM
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home
1804 Highway 121 Bypass North
Murray, KY 42071
