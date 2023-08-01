LEOMA, Tenn. — James Marshall “Jim” Stevens, 76, died on Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home.
He served four years in the Army as a military policeman. Upon honorable discharge from the Army, he attended the Kentucky State Police School and was stationed at Mayfield Post 1 (Unit 688). In 1981, he left KSP and shortly after, moved to the Texas Panhandle. He retired from the City of Perryton in 2003, and moved to Leoma, in 2007. He was the owner of Rawhide Mallet Leathercrafts since 1990.
He was saved as a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife Cathy of Leoma; sons, Trison of Columbia, Lance of Paducah, Kentucky, Jason Pickard of Lawton, Oklahoma; daughter, Jennifer Pickard; sister Carol Leigh Stevens; several grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marshall Earl Stevens and Marjorie Ocker Stevens.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Brook Hill Memorial Gardens in Paducah, with military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association.
To plant a tree in memory of James Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.