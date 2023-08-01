LEOMA, Tenn. — James Marshall “Jim” Stevens, 76, died on Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home.

He served four years in the Army as a military policeman. Upon honorable discharge from the Army, he attended the Kentucky State Police School and was stationed at Mayfield Post 1 (Unit 688). In 1981, he left KSP and shortly after, moved to the Texas Panhandle. He retired from the City of Perryton in 2003, and moved to Leoma, in 2007. He was the owner of Rawhide Mallet Leathercrafts since 1990.

