James “Steve” Hathcock, 66, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence.
Hathcock retired from the TVA and then worked as a barber in Paducah. He also served and bartended for many years in downtown Paducah restaurants.
He was born on Saturday, July 10, 1954, in Paducah to the late Jim Hathcock and Phyllis Dean (Cope) Hathcock of Symsonia.
He is survived by one son, Jamie Hathcock, and wife Areia, of Benton; one daughter, Sheena Hathcock of Benton; his mother, Phyllis Hathcock of Symsonia; two sisters, Diane Green of Paducah and Leslie Heath, and husband Rickie, of Paducah; two grandchildren, Kyler and Ashtyn Hathcock of Benton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Jim Hathcock and his grandparents, Buster and Estelle Cope.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
