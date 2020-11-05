James Stephen Boyd, 80, of Paducah, passed away at midnight Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health Lourdes. He was born in Carmi, Illinois on August 28, 1940, to the late James Furgeson Boyd and Ann Delores Yuhasz Boyd. James was retired from the Tecumseh Products as a Cost Accountant. He was a graduate of Murray State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and his Master’s Degree from the University of Illinois. James was a member and Elder of First Presbyterian Church. He served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant.
James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kaye DeJarnatt Boyd; son, James Saxton of Louisville; granddaughter, Sophia Rose Boyd of Louisville; sister, Michaeline Weiner of Golden, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Suzanne Christine Palazzo, Jo Alaine Vickery and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jenna Goggins officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
