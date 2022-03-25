WINGO — James D. “Jim” Smith, 73, of Wingo, died at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022. at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He was a retired tire builder from the former Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Union City, Tennessee, and attended the Wingo Baptist Church.
He was survived by his wife, Linda Grissom Smith of Wingo; two daughters, Kara Ellegood of Mayfield, and Julie Russell of Jamestown, Indiana; two sons — Jamie Smith of Mayfield and Jayson Smith of Hickory; a sister, Linda Fuller of Pompano Beach, Florida; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. & Hazel (Monroe) Smith; and a daughter, Kimberly Smith.
Services will be held at noon Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Chris Clark and Rev. Howard Copeland will officiate. Burial will follow in the Little Obion Cemetery. Friends are invited to call 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
