MURRAY — James Lloyd Sills, 74, of Murray, died at 2:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in an automobile accident.
He was an engineer for Exxon and served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Arnold (Dean); stepdaughters, Robin Green, April Seay (Dale), and Kim Green; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kosair’s Childrens Hospital, Cancer Floor, 200 East Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40206.
Online condolences: yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.