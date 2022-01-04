SYMSONIA — James D. Shook, 83, of Symsonia, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was a retired mechanic and attended the Free Spirit Biker Church.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Thomasson) Shook, of Benton; sons,Tim Shook of Boaz, Frank Shook, of Mayfield, William Shook of Symsonia; brother, Jack Shook, of North Carolina; sister, Clarine Cody, of Illinois; grandchildren, Paige Richeal, Kendall Shook, Drake Shook, Brianna Shook, Rayburn Shook, Reed Shook; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one sister. His parent were Carmen Shook and Zinnie (Hollifield) Lyle.
Funeral service were held on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home. Rev. Dennis Lawrence officiated.
Memorial contributions may be sent to, Clarks River Cemetery Fund c/o Stuart Bell, 12457 St Rt 131 Symsonia, KY 42082; or Free Spirit Biker Church, 2380 John L Puryear Dr Paducah, KY 42003.
