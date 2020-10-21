BURNA — James Rudell “Jimmy” Dickerson Jr., 59, of Burna, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Jimmy loved to ride his motorcycle, build model trucks, and spend time with family.
He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Dickerson of Burna; a special grandpup, PupPup; special son, Jimmy Chambers of Lexington; two sisters, Pam Sawyer (Tim) of Burna, and Connie Sue Sullivan; one brother, Bruce Wayne Dickerson; and one nephew, Tim Sawyer.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James Ruddell Dickerson, Sr, and Lucille Imogene Holley Dickerson.
Per Jimmy’s request all services will be private, and there will be no visitation. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Way, 333 Broadway, Suite 502, Paducah, KY 42001.
