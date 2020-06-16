James Ronald Henson, 88, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Ron was a retired self employed painter and a graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School and Bowling Green Business College.
He was a member of Broadway Church of Christ, a lifelong Elks member, and a U.S. Army veteran.
Survived by one daughter, Vicki Lyles Borden (husband Tony); granddaughter, Emily Ingram (husband Jason); great-grandchildren, Sophia Ingram, Easton Cahen and Finley Ingra; as well as several nieces and nephews; a sister, Janie Jones; and sister-in-law, Harriet Taber.
Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ramage Henson; his parents, James Elbert Henson and Miriam (Solomon) Henson; one brother, Thomas Henson; and one sister, Elberta Zimmer (Chester).
Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Smith Cemetery. Services will be presided by Andy Clausen, seniors minister at Broadway Church of Christ and Dr. Tommy Gray of Asbury Church of Madison, Alabama.
A procession will leave Lindsey Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
