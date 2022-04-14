AUGUSTA, Ga. — James Robert Leet, 75, formerly of Mayfield, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta. He was born in Shady Grove on Jan. 19, 1947. He formerly worked at Dairyman’s Supply Company in Mayfield.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Claudene; a baby daughter, Molly; a baby boy, Christopher; and a brother, Wayne Leet. His parents were Carlos and Mayo Leet.
Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth (Will) Blythe of Augusta; a son, Brad Leet of Evansville, Indiana; two sisters, Nancy Joyce and Betty Jane Hill, both of Marion; two brothers, Errol (Wilma) Leet of Madisonville and Leroy Leet of Shady Grove; three grandsons, Scott Leet, Jesse Speed, and Bradley Leet; and four granddaughters, Keshia Blythe; Whitley (KB) Blythe; Chantel Blythe and Jordan Blythe; two great-granddaughters, Jayla and Kenzie and other relatives.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Home in Augusta is in charge of the arrangements. No services will be held. Cremation will take place in Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Donald and Kevin Blythe Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Paducah Junior College Foundation, Attn: Blythe Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 7380, Paducah, KY 42002-7380.
