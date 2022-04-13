RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — James Robert “Jimmy” Hicks, age 75 of Russellville, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Stella Manor Nursing Home in Russellville.
Mr. Hicks was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 12, 1946 to the late Joseph and Doris Hicks. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and retired from his career at USEC. Jimmy was an avid woodworker and of the Baptist faith. As someone who always lived on the “sunny side of life” Jimmy was always able to remain upbeat despite whatever obstacles or difficult circumstances laid before him. Jimmy will be remembered for his light hearted personality, great sense of humor and encouraging nature.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Dawn Barnhill and husband, Jo of Russellville; two sisters, Debbie Riley (Earl) of West Paducah, Kentucky, and Cindy Ross (Eddie) of Paducah, Kentucky; two brothers, Scott Hicks (Gena) of West Paducah, Kentucky, and Tim Hicks of Fairview, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Leighton Barnhill (Kayla) of Russellville and Stephanie McElroy (Aaron) of Dover; and four great-grandchildren, Leighton Ragsdale, Carsyn McElroy, Lincoln Barnhill and Luke McElroy.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Janet Baxter Hicks and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, Kentucky, with Rev. Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Wadesboro Cemetery in Hardin, Kentucky.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Arkansas Hospice Russellville, 2405 E Parkway Dr #3, Russellville, AR 72802.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
