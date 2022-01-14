James Ricky Dubuque, 67, of Ledbetter, died at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was employed as a certified welder with the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant/USEC, and a member of Broadway Church of Christ. He was a talented singer/songwriter and recording artist.
He is survived by his sons, James Ricky Dubuque II, of Ledbetter and Eli Thompson, of Paducah; his mother, Mary Esther Crochett Dubuque; his sister, Rita Driver (Richard), of Ledbetter; his grandchildren, Olivia and Jacob Thompson; his nephews, Ryan Driver (Daniell), Russ Driver and Reis Driver (Sarah); his great-nephews, Benjamin and Baylor Driver.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Harry Dubuque; and one brother.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dan Owen and Andy Clausen officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Livingston County.
Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Broadway Church of Christ Missionary Fund, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Broadway Church of Christ Missionary Fund, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
