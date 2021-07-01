CONCORD, Ark. — James Richard Hancock, Jr., 76, of Concord, departed this life on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on March 17, 1945, to James Richard Hancock, Sr. and Anna May Leidicker. He married Janice Collins on April 8, 1983, in Memphis, Tennessee, and together they enjoyed over 38 years of marriage.
Richard attended Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. During his working years he was a computer programmer.
He was a avid pilot and loved to fly ultralight planes and enjoyed parachuting. He was a loving and caring man who was devoted to his wife, Janice. All through their marriage they were highly dependent upon each another.
Richard was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church in Concord.
He is survived by his wife, Janice, of the home; sons, James Richard Hancock, III (Lee Ann) of Pinson, Tennessee, and Tommy Dunn, Jr. (Marcia) of Inverness, Florida; his daughter, elRonda Dickens, (Vernon) of Mountain View, Arkansas; three brothers, Joe Hancock, (Phyllis) of Tupelo, Mississippi, John Hancock (Jackie) of Paducah, Kentucky, and Jerry Hancock, of Paducah, Kentucky; his sister, Linda Lindsey, of Paducah, Kentucky, five grandchildren, Jessica, Dylan, Matthew, Joshua and Jacob; three great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rebecca Harrison.
A funeral service was held at Missionary Baptist Church in Concord, with Richard Sparks and Chris Garrett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Doty Southside Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.